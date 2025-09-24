iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 19.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.