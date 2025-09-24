Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

