EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $145.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $147.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

