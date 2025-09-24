RVW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,436 Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.
About Schwab 1000 Index ETF
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
