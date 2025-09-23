Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $151.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.33. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $150.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.