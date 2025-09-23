Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) CEO Sells $18,812,264.04 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,167,419.12. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 12th, Jason Wilk sold 15,359 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total transaction of $3,532,723.59.

On Monday, September 15th, Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total transaction of $678,069.48.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,506,865.80.

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $242.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Dave Inc. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $286.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 3.94.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

