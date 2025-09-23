David Riches Sells 1,350,000 Shares of GenusPlus Group (ASX:GNP) Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 1,350,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.50, for a total transaction of A$7,425,000.00.
David Riches also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 5th, David Riches sold 300,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.18, for a total transaction of A$1,553,400.00.
GenusPlus Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.
GenusPlus Group Increases Dividend
About GenusPlus Group
GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.
