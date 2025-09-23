David Riches Sells 1,350,000 Shares of GenusPlus Group (ASX:GNP) Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 1,350,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.50, for a total transaction of A$7,425,000.00.

David Riches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, David Riches sold 300,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.18, for a total transaction of A$1,553,400.00.

GenusPlus Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GenusPlus Group Increases Dividend

About GenusPlus Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from GenusPlus Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. GenusPlus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

