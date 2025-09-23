Covea Finance Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Covea Finance increased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 33,549.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,699,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $312.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.81. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

