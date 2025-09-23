Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $91,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.95.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.31.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,045 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

