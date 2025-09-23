KFG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.