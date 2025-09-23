Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $72,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $190.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

