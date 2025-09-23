Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 4,040 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $477.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.39. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.