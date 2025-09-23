Covea Finance Reduces Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Covea Finance decreased its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625,843 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 2.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cameco were worth $77,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 215.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after buying an additional 1,387,797 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $55,513,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,290,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

