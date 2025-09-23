CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director James Mulay Sells 3,574 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2025

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGONGet Free Report) Director James Mulay sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $139,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Mulay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 18th, James Mulay sold 19,112 shares of CG Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $745,559.12.
  • On Friday, September 5th, James Mulay sold 27,015 shares of CG Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $851,782.95.

CG Oncology Price Performance

CGON stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGONGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Equities analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGON. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CG Oncology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CG Oncology by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in CG Oncology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.