Foster Group Inc. Cuts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,838,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

