Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 26,002 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
