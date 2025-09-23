Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 26,002 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 178,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 110,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

