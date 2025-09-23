Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $2.03. Anaergia shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 6,049 shares changing hands.
Anaergia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.43.
About Anaergia
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anaergia
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.