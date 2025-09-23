FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.39. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 20,600 shares.

FullNet Communications Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get FullNet Communications alerts:

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FullNet Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FullNet Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.