SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.68 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.47). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 183 ($2.47), with a volume of 22 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,429.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.08.

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 1.70 EPS for the quarter. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that SpaceandPeople plc will post 9.538835 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

