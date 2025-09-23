KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 241,490 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 108,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.