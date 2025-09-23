KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and traded as high as $12.76. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 241,490 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
