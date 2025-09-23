PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.81. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 383,041 shares traded.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.