PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.81. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 383,041 shares traded.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 225,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

