OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Director John Kinzer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in OneStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneStream during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on OS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

