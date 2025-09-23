Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $29.95. Sumitomo shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 50,352 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Sumitomo Price Performance
Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Company Profile
Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.
