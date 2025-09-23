Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $29.95. Sumitomo shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 50,352 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

