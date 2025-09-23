Heico Corporation $HEI Position Increased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heico by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $320.55 on Tuesday. Heico Corporation has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $338.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Heico’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Heico

Insider Transactions at Heico

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.