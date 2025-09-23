Foster Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wipro Limited $WIT

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,678 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 685,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Wipro by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

