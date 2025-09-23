Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

