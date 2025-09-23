SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.15 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 16.66 ($0.23). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.22), with a volume of 8,732,136 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SOLG
SolGold Price Performance
Insider Activity at SolGold
In other news, insider Paul Smith bought 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £958.70. Insiders bought a total of 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 in the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SolGold
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.