Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 8454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1993 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,961,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,145 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

