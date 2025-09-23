Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 8454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.
Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.
Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1993 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF
About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF
The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.
