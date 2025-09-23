DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDFS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of PDFS stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.08 and a beta of 1.51. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $33.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

