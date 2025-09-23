GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 416,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.