Baidu (BIDU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2025 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $91.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $108.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2025 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at Zephirin Group. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2025 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2025 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2025 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

