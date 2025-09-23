SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 3232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $541.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

