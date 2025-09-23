Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 492587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Aegon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Stock Up 3.0%

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.