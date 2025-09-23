iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

