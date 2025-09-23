Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $474.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $623.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.