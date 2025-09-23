Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Position Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

