Unified Investment Management Buys 140 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $474.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.