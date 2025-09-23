Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stock Holdings Decreased by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.