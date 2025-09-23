U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company $DE

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 329.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 125,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $468.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.16.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

