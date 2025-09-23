Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3485 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

