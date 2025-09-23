AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,028 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

