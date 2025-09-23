Hofer & Associates. Inc Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hofer & Associates. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.