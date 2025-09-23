Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 416,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 514,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

