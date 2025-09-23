Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $469,000 Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $702.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $714.44 and a 200-day moving average of $686.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

