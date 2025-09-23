Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:BMY opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

