Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.