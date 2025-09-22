Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.40.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
