MY Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. VanEck Short Muni ETF comprises about 4.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after buying an additional 137,499 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 613,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 214,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

