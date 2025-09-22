Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF $FNDB

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

