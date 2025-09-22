Head-To-Head Survey: New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) vs. Its Peers

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

Volatility and Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.09% -49.98% -10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Horizon Aircraft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 409 2178 3411 126 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.31%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 0.01%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 22.30 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $19.17 billion $730.78 million 11.68

New Horizon Aircraft’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.