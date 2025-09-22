Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $593,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Hayward

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.